Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.23% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $54,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MRNS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

