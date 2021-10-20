Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

