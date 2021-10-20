Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

