Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.