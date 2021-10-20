ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. 3,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.