ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. 58 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

