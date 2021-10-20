ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

