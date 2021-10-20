Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

