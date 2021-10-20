MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%.

Shares of MNSB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

