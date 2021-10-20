Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $82.96

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.96, but opened at $80.14. Magna International shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 69,040 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

