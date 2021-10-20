Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 185,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,082,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.