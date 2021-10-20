Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,041,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731,487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $322,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 29.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

MTZ stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.