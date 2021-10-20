Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 153.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 981,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,627 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $188,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.