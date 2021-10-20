Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 963,427 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.94% of Brooks Automation worth $208,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,417,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

