Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641,745 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $218,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

