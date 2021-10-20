Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $228,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

