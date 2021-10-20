Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $203,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

