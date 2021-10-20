Mackay Shields LLC Sells 427 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.