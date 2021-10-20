Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

