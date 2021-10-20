LPL Financial LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

