Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 317,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

