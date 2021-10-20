Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $21.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $22.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $93.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

