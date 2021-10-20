Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

