Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,741.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $2,741.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,228.61 or 0.99260599 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,754,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

