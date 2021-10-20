Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.56

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 56871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

