Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

