Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

LMNL stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

