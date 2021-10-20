Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSAA stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £772,318.50 and a PE ratio of -11.83. Life Settlement Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.02 ($0.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58.
