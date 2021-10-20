Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSAA stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £772,318.50 and a PE ratio of -11.83. Life Settlement Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.02 ($0.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58.

Life Settlement Assets

Life Settlement Assets PLC engages in managing investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. Life Settlement Assets PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

