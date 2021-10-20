Liberum Capital Increases Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Price Target to GBX 290

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON CHRY opened at GBX 247.25 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Chrysalis Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.28.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 3,795 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

