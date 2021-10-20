Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,163 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $202,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

