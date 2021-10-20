LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $252.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.