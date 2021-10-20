LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

