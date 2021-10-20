Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.56

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.56 and last traded at C$25.31, with a volume of 10341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,840.56.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

