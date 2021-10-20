Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

