Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

