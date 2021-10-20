Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.