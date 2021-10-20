Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,139,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

