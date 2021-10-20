Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Unisys worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

