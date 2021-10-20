Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,759 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of RadNet worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 109,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.