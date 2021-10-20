Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,655 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

