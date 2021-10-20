Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 276.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

