Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $48.78 to $64.83 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

