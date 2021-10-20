Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

