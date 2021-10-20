Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Triumph Group worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

