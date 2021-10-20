Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $69,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

