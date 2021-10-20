Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.14. Latch shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 8,337 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTCH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

