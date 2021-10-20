Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $11.44

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.77. Largo Resources shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 1,052 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGO. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

