Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.54.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.95. 352,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

