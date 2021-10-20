Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 202,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.