Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

